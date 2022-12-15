Destination Chaos postponed until Fall, lineup unclear

Update: Mark Stern has stated that he has left Upstart Entertainment, the company that operates Destination Chaos, which explains the Upstart Entertainment's post. You can see Stern's statement below.

In a surprise turn of events, Destination Chaos has been postponed until the Fall, though the exact new dates are unknown. The reason given was departure of key figures in the organization. The event was set for January 28-February 2, 2023 at Senator Resort and Spa in the Dominican Republic. The festival issue a statement via social media:***DESTINATION CHAOS UPDATE***

Dear Destination Chaos Attendees,

Due to key personnel departures at Upstart Entertainment so close to the event and related circumstances that would have affected the event experience, it is with the deepest regret that we must announce Destination Chaos is being postponed until the fall. We are currently working with the artists, and their agents and managers, to retain as much of this amazing lineup as possible and bring in the key staff and talent to produce the rescheduled event which will most likely be in mid-October, 2023. Many bands, though disappointed, have also expressed their desire for a postponement and to work to make Destination Chaos the event we have all envisioned. We will release the new date in a formal announcement with additional details this Sunday, December 18.

Most importantly, we want you all to know that you are our top priority, and helping you adjust to this change will be our sole focus. Within the next few days, we will be sharing additional information on social, via email, and by way of SMS. We will be providing FULL optionality to select from the following choices:

- Retain your exact booking for the new date

- Process a claim via our insurance partner for a refund. All U.S residents are covered regardless of when you purchased your room.

- Receive a direct refund (International residents)

Concerning booked flights, we are working with a travel agency to help you make all necessary flight changes or cancellations. If you can’t make the fall dates, we’ll work with your airline to make sure you receive a full credit for your flight. If you opt to come along for the new dates, we will be paying any change fees for you.

We expect to have full information to you in the next few days. We appreciate your patience and continued faith in Destination Chaos. We are extremely fortunate to have such amazing friends on both the talent and guest side of things. We fully recognize that, and we are very much looking forward to returning the favor by giving you the week of your lifetime.

With greatest regards,

Chris Wicke

Upstart Entertainment

Further information to follow."