Siouxsie Sioux to play first show in a decade

The iconic Siouxsie Sioux has announced her first show in about a decade. Siouxsie will headline Latitude festival scheduled to take place on the grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, on July 20th-23rd, 2023. Latitude Festival Director Melvin Benn issued a statement: “What a privilege it is to welcome the iconic Siouxsie to the Latitude Festival. Siouxsie has been an enduring trailblazer, and her impact across musical culture is colossal. Uncompromisingly defiant, Siouxsie’s powerful body of work is incomparable. There has never been a live performer like her, and there probably never will be!”