One Step Closer / Soul Blind / Life's Question (US)

One Step Closer / Soul Blind / Life's Question (US)
by Tours

One Step Closer have announced US tour dates for January. Soul Blind and Life’s Question will be joining them on all dates. One Step Closer released their single “Dark Blue” earlier this year and their album This Place You Know in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jan 11Mahall’sCleveland, OH
Jan 12Edgemen PrintingDetroit, MI
Jan 13Archer BallroomChicago, IL
Jan 14LegendsCincinnati, OH
Jan 15MasqueradeAtlanta, GA
Jan 17Hangar 1819Greensboro, NC
Jan 18Canal ClubRichmond, VA
Jan 19DC9Washington, DC (no Soul Blind)
Jan 20St. VitusBrooklyn, NY (no Soul Blind)
Jan 21Hardcore StadiumBoston, MA
Jan 22Underground ArtsPhiladelphia, PA (no Soul Blind)