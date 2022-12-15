One Step Closer have announced US tour dates for January. Soul Blind and Life’s Question will be joining them on all dates. One Step Closer released their single “Dark Blue” earlier this year and their album This Place You Know in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jan 11
|Mahall’s
|Cleveland, OH
|Jan 12
|Edgemen Printing
|Detroit, MI
|Jan 13
|Archer Ballroom
|Chicago, IL
|Jan 14
|Legends
|Cincinnati, OH
|Jan 15
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|Jan 17
|Hangar 1819
|Greensboro, NC
|Jan 18
|Canal Club
|Richmond, VA
|Jan 19
|DC9
|Washington, DC (no Soul Blind)
|Jan 20
|St. Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY (no Soul Blind)
|Jan 21
|Hardcore Stadium
|Boston, MA
|Jan 22
|Underground Arts
|Philadelphia, PA (no Soul Blind)