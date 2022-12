8 hours ago by Em Moore

Montana-based power pop band Hey, Ily! have released two new songs. They are called “3, 2, 1 Starve! (Why Do I Still Look The Same?)” and “Friend Group From Hell”. A music video for “Friend Group From Hell” has also been released which was shot and edited by bassist Stephen Redmond. The songs are out now as a two-song single via Lonely Ghost Records. Hey, Ily! Released their album Psychokinetic Love Songs earlier this year. Check out the songs and video below.