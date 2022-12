6 hours ago by Em Moore

Manchester-based Bruise Control have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Useless For Something and will be out in April via TNS Records. The band have released two new songs called “Taxman” and “Spinners Mill”. “Taxman” has a video that was filmed, produced, and edited by GULPmag. Bruise Control released their EP HMRCEP in 2021. Check out the video and song below.