Big Laugh announce debut LP, release “Mask” video

Milwaukee-based hardcore punks Big Laugh have announced that they will be releasing their debut LP. It is called Consume Me and will be out February 10 via Revelation Records. The band have also released a video for their first single “Mask”. The video was edited by Brian from POAC. Big Laugh will be touring the US with Gel starting next month and released their EP Manic Revision in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.