On December 19, Lingua Ignota played the Trinity St. Paul’s United Church in Toronto, Ontario. The show was a mix of traditional hymns and original music. Lingua Ignota released her EP EPISTOLARY GRIEVING FOR JIMMY SWAGGART and her album Sinner Get Ready in 2021. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture the show. Check out his photos below.

(No script? View on Flickr)

Powered by flickr embed.

About the Photographer

Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.