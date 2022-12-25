Episode #519 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this special Christmas episode Hallie, Sam, John, and Em talk about Christmas memories and play holiday tunes by Alice Bag Band, Kevin Devine, Blondie with Fab Five Freddy, Jacob Miller featuring Ray I and Inner Circle, Vinnie and the Hooligans, The So So Glos featuring Spider Stacy of The Pouges, Rob Halford, Evan Greer, The Dwarves, My Chemical Romance, The Muffs, and New Found Glory. John is also on the verge of losing his mind this holiday season. Listen to the episode below and happy holidays from all of us at Punknews!
