Surprise Cock Sparrer covers comp announced

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
A new Cock Sparrer covers compilation album has been announced to celebrate the band’s fiftieth anniversary. The album is called What’s It Like to Be Fifty? and features covers by The Drowns, Suzi Moon, Plizzken, Grade 2, The Ratchets, The Interrupters, The Aggrolites, and The Bar Stool Preachers. The comp is available on vinyl via Pirate’s Press Records. Check out the tracklist below.
What’s It Like To Be Fifty? Tracklist
1. The Drowns - “Riot Squad”
2. Suzi Moon - “Platinum Blonde”
3. Plizzken - “What’s It Like To Be Old?”
4. Grade 2 - “Roads to Freedom”
5. The Ratchets - “Where Are They Now?”
6. The Interrupters - “We’re Coming Back”
7. The Aggrolites - “That ‘Em All”
8. The Bar Stool Preachers - “Suicide Girls”