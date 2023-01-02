Surprise Cock Sparrer covers comp announced

What’s It Like To Be Fifty? Tracklist

1. The Drowns - “Riot Squad”

2. Suzi Moon - “Platinum Blonde”

3. Plizzken - “What’s It Like To Be Old?”

4. Grade 2 - “Roads to Freedom”

5. The Ratchets - “Where Are They Now?”

6. The Interrupters - “We’re Coming Back”

7. The Aggrolites - “That ‘Em All”

8. The Bar Stool Preachers - “Suicide Girls”