Denver-based hardcore punks Destiny Bond and Hattiesburg-based hardcore band Skinman have announced US tour dates together for February. Destiny Bond released their 2022 Promo last year. Skinman released their self-titled record in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 15
|The Sanctuary
|Oklahoma City, OK (no Skinman)
|Feb 16
|Chess Club
|Austin, TX (no Skinman)
|Feb 17
|House of J
|Houston, TX (no Skinman)
|Feb 18
|Mid City Ballroom
|Baton Rouge, LA (no Skinman)
|Feb 19
|Community Arts Center
|Hattiesburg, MS
|Feb 20
|The Goat
|New Orleans, LA
|Feb 21
|The Firehouse
|Birmingham, AL
|Feb 22
|Secret Skatepark
|Tallahassee, FL
|Feb 23
|TBA
|Atlanta, GA
|Feb 24
|Poor Taste
|Chattanooga, TN
|Feb 25
|Drkmttr
|Nashville, TN
|Feb 26
|TBA
|St. Louis, MO
|Feb 27
|Farewell
|Kansas City. MO (no Skinman)