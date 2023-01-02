Destiny Bond / Skinman (US)

by Tours

Denver-based hardcore punks Destiny Bond and Hattiesburg-based hardcore band Skinman have announced US tour dates together for February. Destiny Bond released their 2022 Promo last year. Skinman released their self-titled record in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 15The SanctuaryOklahoma City, OK (no Skinman)
Feb 16Chess ClubAustin, TX (no Skinman)
Feb 17House of JHouston, TX (no Skinman)
Feb 18Mid City BallroomBaton Rouge, LA (no Skinman)
Feb 19Community Arts CenterHattiesburg, MS
Feb 20The GoatNew Orleans, LA
Feb 21The FirehouseBirmingham, AL
Feb 22Secret SkateparkTallahassee, FL
Feb 23TBAAtlanta, GA
Feb 24Poor TasteChattanooga, TN
Feb 25DrkmttrNashville, TN
Feb 26TBASt. Louis, MO
Feb 27FarewellKansas City. MO (no Skinman)