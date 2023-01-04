Razor Braids release two Weezer covers, announce winter tour (US)

Brooklyn-based rockers Razor Braids have released a new two-song single. The single is made of their covers of Weezer’s songs “Nashville, Again” and “Buddy Holly”. The band has also announced US tour dates for February and March. Razor Braids released two singles in 2022 and their album I Could Cry Right Now If You Wanted Me To in 2021. Check out the covers and tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
2/23Asbury Park NJBond Street Bar
 2/24Philadelphia PAMilkBoy
 2/25Washington DCPie Shop 
2/27Asheville NCThe Grey Eagle
 3/1Atlanta GAVinyl 
3/2Charlotte NCSnug Harbor 
3/3West Columbia SCNew Brookland Tavern 
3/4Tallahassee FLThe Bark 
3/7New Orleans LAGasa Gasa 
3/8Houston TXHouse of Blues - Bronze Peacock 
3/13 - 3/18Austin, TXSXSW
 3/22Nashville TNThe Basement 
3/24Chicago ILSubterranean 
3/25Toledo OHThe Ottawa Tavern 
3/26Ferndale MIThe Parliament Room at Otus Supply
 3/28Cleveland OHBeachland Tavern 
3/29Pittsburgh PAClub Cafe