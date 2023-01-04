Razor Braids release two Weezer covers, announce winter tour (US)

by Em Moore
Brooklyn-based rockers Razor Braids have released a new two-song single. The single is made of their covers of Weezer’s songs “Nashville, Again” and “Buddy Holly”. The band has also announced US tour dates for February and March. Razor Braids released two singles in 2022 and their album I Could Cry Right Now If You Wanted Me To in 2021. Check out the covers and tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|2/23
|Asbury Park NJ
|Bond Street Bar
|2/24
|Philadelphia PA
|MilkBoy
|2/25
|Washington DC
|Pie Shop
|2/27
|Asheville NC
|The Grey Eagle
|3/1
|Atlanta GA
|Vinyl
|3/2
|Charlotte NC
|Snug Harbor
|3/3
|West Columbia SC
|New Brookland Tavern
|3/4
|Tallahassee FL
|The Bark
|3/7
|New Orleans LA
|Gasa Gasa
|3/8
|Houston TX
|House of Blues - Bronze Peacock
|3/13 - 3/18
|Austin, TX
|SXSW
|3/22
|Nashville TN
|The Basement
|3/24
|Chicago IL
|Subterranean
|3/25
|Toledo OH
|The Ottawa Tavern
|3/26
|Ferndale MI
|The Parliament Room at Otus Supply
|3/28
|Cleveland OH
|Beachland Tavern
|3/29
|Pittsburgh PA
|Club Cafe