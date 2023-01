Razor Braids release two Weezer covers, announce winter tour (US)

1 day ago by Em Moore

Brooklyn-based rockers Razor Braids have released a new two-song single. The single is made of their covers of Weezer’s songs “Nashville, Again” and “Buddy Holly”. The band has also announced US tour dates for February and March. Razor Braids released two singles in 2022 and their album I Could Cry Right Now If You Wanted Me To in 2021. Check out the covers and tour dates below.