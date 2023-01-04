Allo Darlin' reunite, announce a show

UK-based indie pop band Allo Darlin’ have announced that they will be reuniting and playing some shows. The band announced this on their Twitter page in a statement that reads,



”On starting again: Allo Darlin’ played our last show in London just over 6 years ago. A lot has happened since then, some good, some bad. During those first confusing months of the pandemic, we spoke to each other often, from Norway, Australia, and England. We missed each other and we missed the music. AD started up in the days of Myspace when a European or American tour could be organised by sending or by receiving messages from strangers. It was liberating and exciting. We found friendship, solace and love through music. In the years we were active as a band, the musical landscape changed, and we got older too. It was hard, if not impossible to make a living from music, at least the type of music we made. This is even more true today.

But Allo Darlin’ was never about being successful. This year, 2023, Allo Darlin’ are going to reunite for some shows in England. We hope to make some more music together too. Life is too short to not do the things you love, to do the things that make life worth living. That goes for you too. Lots of love to you out there, and happy new year. We can’t wait to see you soon.