19 hours ago by Em Moore

Ohio-based pop punk band Scarlet Street have released a new song. It is called “Mazda Miata and Clinical Depression” and is off their upcoming self-titled debut album which will be out February 24 via We’re Trying Records. Scarlet Street released a handful of singles in 2022 and their EP I Can’t Tell If I’m Insane or Brilliant in 2021. Check out the song below.