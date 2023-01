18 hours ago by Em Moore

Hot Mulligan have released a live video for their song “How Do You Know It’s Not Armadillo Shells”. The video was directed by Michael Herrick and filmed at their Ho-Ho-Hot Mulligan Holiday show that took place in Pontiac, Michigan on December 17, 2022. Hot Mulligan released their EP I Won’t Reach Out To You in 2021. Check out the video below.