Saetia announce California shows

by Em Moore
Saetia have announced a handful of shows for California. The shows will take place in April and benefit the non-profit organization Border Angels. Saetia is made up of Billy Werner, Adam Marino, Colin Bartoldus, Steve Roche, and Tom Schlatter. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 28
|924 Gilman St
|Berkeley, CA
|w/Hawak, Drowning With Our Anchors
|Apr 29
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Matinee show, w/Icepield
|Apr 30
|1720 Warehouse
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Deaf Club, Entry, Human Resources