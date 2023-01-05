Saetia announce California shows

Saetia
Saetia have announced a handful of shows for California. The shows will take place in April and benefit the non-profit organization Border Angels. Saetia is made up of Billy Werner, Adam Marino, Colin Bartoldus, Steve Roche, and Tom Schlatter. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 28924 Gilman StBerkeley, CAw/Hawak, Drowning With Our Anchors
Apr 29Soda BarSan Diego, CAMatinee show, w/Icepield
Apr 301720 WarehouseLos Angeles, CAw/Deaf Club, Entry, Human Resources