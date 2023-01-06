The Brokedowns announce new album, release video for “Obey The Fumes”

The Brokedowns
The Brokedowns have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Maximum Khaki and will be out January 20 via Red Scare. The band has also released a video for their first single from the record called “Obey The Fumes”. The video was directed by Ian Floetl. The Brokedowns released Sick of Space in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Maximum Khaki

1. Obey The Fumes

2. Ernest Becker at a Costco

3. Chakra Updates

4. UK82 Pt. 2: The Olds Are Not Alright

5. Man Graves (Masculine Caskets)

6. Samurai Sword Decontrol

7. Stay Calm Stay Cruel

8. I'm Sore

9. Honk If You're Horny

10. Cinnamon King

11. Satan In Quarantine

12. Kony 2022

13. Osama Van Halen

14. Khaki Majesty