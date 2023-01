The Brokedowns announce new album, release video for “Obey The Fumes”

, Posted by 12 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

The Brokedowns have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Maximum Khaki and will be out January 20 via Red Scare. The band has also released a video for their first single from the record called “Obey The Fumes”. The video was directed by Ian Floetl. The Brokedowns released Sick of Space in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.