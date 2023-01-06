Object of Affection announce debut LP, release “Half Life” video

by Em Moore
Los Angeles-based Object of Affection, made up of members of Fury, Death Bells, and Lock and Key Collective, have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Field Of Appearances and will be out March 3 via Profound Lore. The band has also released a video for their new song “Half Life”. The video was directed by Miwah Lee. Object of Affection released their self-titled EP in 2020 and their single “Through and Through” in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Field Of Appearances Tracklist
1. Half Life
2. Run Back
3. Time
4. Laying Claim
5. Buried
6. Someone
7. Is This Fate
8. Con-Man
9. Empty Eyes
10. Why Now