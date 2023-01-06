Object of Affection announce debut LP, release “Half Life” video

Los Angeles-based Object of Affection, made up of members of Fury, Death Bells, and Lock and Key Collective, have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Field Of Appearances and will be out March 3 via Profound Lore. The band has also released a video for their new song “Half Life”. The video was directed by Miwah Lee. Object of Affection released their self-titled EP in 2020 and their single “Through and Through” in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.