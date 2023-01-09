Public Image Limited to compete to represent Ireland at Eurovision, release new song

Public Image Limited have announced that they have thrown their hat in the ring to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023. The band has released the song that they will be performing. It is called “Hawaii” and John Lydon said in a statement that the song “is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all”. The band will compete for the chance to go to Eurovision on Ireland's The Late Late Show on February 3. Check out the song below.