Kruelty announce new album, release “Burn The System”

by Em Moore
Tokyo-based hardcore band Kruelty have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Untopia and will be out March 17 via Profound Lore. The band has also released their first single from the album called “Burn The System”. Kruelty released their split with Terminal Nation, The Ruination of Imperialism, in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Untopia Tracklist
1. Unknown Nightmare
2. Harder Than Before
3. Burn The System
4. Reincarnation
5. Maze Of Suffering
6. Manufactured Insanity
7. Untopia