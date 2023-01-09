Spirit of Hamlet announce debut album

Spirit of Hamlet, the band made up of Mike Watt of Minutemen, Kawabata Makoto of Acid Mothers Temple, Scotty Irving of Clang Quartet, and Benjy Johnson, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album Northwest of Hamuretto. The album will be out March 17 via Broken Sound Tapes. Three songs from the album have been released. They are “Strike It Rich”, “Sardine $”, and “March of Rain”. Check out the songs and tracklist below.