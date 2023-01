Last night, Iggy Pop performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live as the musical guest. He played “Frenzy” from his album Every Loser which came out earlier this month. For this performance, his band, called The Losers, featured Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Josh Klinghoffer, and Duff McKagan of Guns N Roses. Iggy Pop will be playing a handful of US shows this April with Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, and Duff McKagen making up The Losers. Check out the video below.