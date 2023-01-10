The New Pornographers announce new album, tour dates, release “Really Really Light” video

The New Pornographers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Continue as a Guest and will be out March 31 via Merge Records. The band has released a video which was directed by Christian Cerezo for their new song “Really Really Light”. The New Pornographers also announced spring tour dates for the US and Canada. Wild Pink will be joining them on all dates and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of presale tickets will go toward the nonprofit organization Frontera Fund which works to make abortion accessible to all in the Rio Grande Valley. The band released In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.
Continue as a Guest Tracklist
1. Really Really Light
2. Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies
3. Cat and Mouse with the Light
4. Last and Beautiful
5. Continue as a Guest
6. Bottle Episodes
7. Marie and the Undersea
8. Angelcover
9. Firework in the Falling Snow
10. Wish Automatic Suite
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 19
|Asheville, NC
|Salvage Station
|Apr 20
|Atlanta, GA
|Variety Playhouse
|Apr 21
|New Orleans, LA
|Tipitina's
|Apr 22
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|Apr 23
|Dallas, TX
|Studio at The Factory
|Apr 25
|Austin, TX
|Paramount
|Apr 26
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Tower Theatre
|Apr 27
|St. Louis, MO
|Sheldon Concert Hall
|Apr 28
|Omaha, NE
|The Waiting Room
|Apr 29
|Kansas City, MO
|The Truman
|Apr 30
|Denver, CO
|Gothic Theatre
|May 03
|St. Paul, MN
|The Fitzgerald
|May 04
|Milwaukee, WI
|Turner Hall
|May 05
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall
|May 06
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall
|May 08
|Cincinnati, OH
|Memorial Hall
|May 09
|Columbus, OH
|Newport Music Hall
|May 11
|Detroit, MI
|El Club
|May 12
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth
|May 13
|Burlington, VT
|Higher Ground Ballroom
|May 14
|Norwalk, CT
|Wall Street Theater
|May 15
|Boston, MA
|Royale
|May 17
|New York, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|May 18
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer
|May 19
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|May 21
|Saxapahaw, NC
|Haw River Ballroom