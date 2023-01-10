The New Pornographers announce new album, tour dates, release “Really Really Light” video

The New Pornographers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Continue as a Guest and will be out March 31 via Merge Records. The band has released a video which was directed by Christian Cerezo for their new song “Really Really Light”. The New Pornographers also announced spring tour dates for the US and Canada. Wild Pink will be joining them on all dates and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of presale tickets will go toward the nonprofit organization Frontera Fund which works to make abortion accessible to all in the Rio Grande Valley. The band released In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.

Continue as a Guest Tracklist

1. Really Really Light

2. Pontius Pilate’s Home Movies

3. Cat and Mouse with the Light

4. Last and Beautiful

5. Continue as a Guest

6. Bottle Episodes

7. Marie and the Undersea

8. Angelcover

9. Firework in the Falling Snow

10. Wish Automatic Suite

DateCityVenue
Apr 19Asheville, NCSalvage Station
Apr 20Atlanta, GAVariety Playhouse
Apr 21New Orleans, LATipitina's
Apr 22Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall
Apr 23Dallas, TXStudio at The Factory
Apr 25Austin, TXParamount
Apr 26Oklahoma City, OKTower Theatre
Apr 27St. Louis, MOSheldon Concert Hall
Apr 28Omaha, NEThe Waiting Room
Apr 29Kansas City, MOThe Truman
Apr 30Denver, COGothic Theatre
May 03St. Paul, MNThe Fitzgerald
May 04Milwaukee, WITurner Hall
May 05Chicago, ILThalia Hall
May 06Chicago, ILThalia Hall
May 08Cincinnati, OHMemorial Hall
May 09Columbus, OHNewport Music Hall
May 11Detroit, MIEl Club
May 12Toronto, ONDanforth
May 13Burlington, VTHigher Ground Ballroom
May 14Norwalk, CTWall Street Theater
May 15Boston, MARoyale
May 17New York, NYBrooklyn Steel
May 18Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer
May 19Washington, DC9:30 Club
May 21Saxapahaw, NCHaw River Ballroom