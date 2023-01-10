The New Pornographers announce new album, tour dates, release “Really Really Light” video

The New Pornographers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Continue as a Guest and will be out March 31 via Merge Records. The band has released a video which was directed by Christian Cerezo for their new song “Really Really Light”. The New Pornographers also announced spring tour dates for the US and Canada. Wild Pink will be joining them on all dates and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of presale tickets will go toward the nonprofit organization Frontera Fund which works to make abortion accessible to all in the Rio Grande Valley. The band released In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights in 2019. Check out the video and tour dates below.