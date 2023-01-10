On January 9, Vile Creature and Ragana played the Baby G in Toronto, Ontario. Boxcutter opened the show. Vile Creature released their collaboration with Bismuth called A Hymn of Loss and Hope in 2022 and released their album Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm! in 2020. Ragana released the remastered versions of All's Lost and Unbecoming in 2022 and We Know That The Heavens Are Empty in 2019. Our photographer Stephen McGill was there to catch all the action. Check out his photos below.