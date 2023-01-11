Big Joanie announce North American tour, release “Cactus Tree” live video

Big Joanie
by Tours

Big Joanie have released a live video for their song “Cactus Tree”. The video was filmed by Abbey Raymonde at Hermitage Works Studios in London, England, and was edited by Madelaine Burton. The song is off their album Back Home which came out last year. Big Joanie have also announced tour dates for North America this spring. These dates mark their first North American tour. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 19Denver, COLarimer Lounge
Mar 20Salt Lake City, UTKilby Court
Mar 22Boise, IDTreefort Music Festival
Mar 25Seattle, WASunset Tavern
Mar 26Portland, ORPolaris Hall
Mar 28San Francisco, CARickshaw Stop
Mar 30Los Angeles, CAThe Echo
Mar 31Santa Ana, CAConstellation Room
May 19Atlanta, GAMasquerade - Purgatory
May 20Nashville, TNThird Man Records
May 22Washington, DCSongbyrd Music House
May 23Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brenda's
May 25Brooklyn, NYUnion Pool - SOLD OUT
May 26Brooklyn, NYBaby's All Right
May 29Montreal, QCBar Le Ritz
May 30Toronto, ONThe Garrison
Jun 1Columbus, OHNatalie's Grandview
Jun 2Chicago, ILEmpty Bottle