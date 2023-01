Tours 1 day ago by Em Moore

Big Joanie have released a live video for their song “Cactus Tree”. The video was filmed by Abbey Raymonde at Hermitage Works Studios in London, England, and was edited by Madelaine Burton. The song is off their album Back Home which came out last year. Big Joanie have also announced tour dates for North America this spring. These dates mark their first North American tour. Check out the video and tour dates below.