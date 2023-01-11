Big Joanie have released a live video for their song “Cactus Tree”. The video was filmed by Abbey Raymonde at Hermitage Works Studios in London, England, and was edited by Madelaine Burton. The song is off their album Back Home which came out last year. Big Joanie have also announced tour dates for North America this spring. These dates mark their first North American tour. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 19
|Denver, CO
|Larimer Lounge
|Mar 20
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Kilby Court
|Mar 22
|Boise, ID
|Treefort Music Festival
|Mar 25
|Seattle, WA
|Sunset Tavern
|Mar 26
|Portland, OR
|Polaris Hall
|Mar 28
|San Francisco, CA
|Rickshaw Stop
|Mar 30
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Echo
|Mar 31
|Santa Ana, CA
|Constellation Room
|May 19
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade - Purgatory
|May 20
|Nashville, TN
|Third Man Records
|May 22
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd Music House
|May 23
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brenda's
|May 25
|Brooklyn, NY
|Union Pool - SOLD OUT
|May 26
|Brooklyn, NY
|Baby's All Right
|May 29
|Montreal, QC
|Bar Le Ritz
|May 30
|Toronto, ON
|The Garrison
|Jun 1
|Columbus, OH
|Natalie's Grandview
|Jun 2
|Chicago, IL
|Empty Bottle