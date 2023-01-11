Fucked Up release “I Think I Might Be Weird” video

Fucked Up
by

Fucked Up have released a video for the song "I Think I Might Be Weird." That's off the upcoming One Day album out January 27 via Merge. Fucked Up have also announced tour dates for North America and UK. Big Cheese will be joining them on all UK dates. You can check out the video and dates below.

Fucked Up - I Think I Might Be Weird from Merge Records on Vimeo.

DateCityVenue
Jan. 26Calgary, ABBig Winter Classic at Broken City
Jan. 27Saskatoon, SKWinterruption at Louis’
Jan. 28Edmonton, ABWinterruption at Starlite Room
Mar. 09Bristol, UKThe Fleece
Mar. 10Exeter, UKThe Cavern
Mar. 11Cardiff, UKClwb Ifor Bach
Mar. 12Sheffield, UKThe Leadmill 2
Mar. 13Newcastle, UKThe Cluny
Mar. 14Glasgow, UKRoom 2
Mar. 15Manchester, UKThe Deaf Institute
Mar. 16Nottingham, UKBodega Social Club
Mar. 17Brighton, UKPatterns
Mar. 18London, UKLafayette
Apr. 27Philadelphia, PAJohnny Brendas
Apr. 28New York, NYBrooklyn Made
Apr. 30Washington, DCUnion Stage
May 01Cleveland, OHBeachland Ballroom
May 03Chicago, ILThalia Hall
May 04Indianapolis, INHifi
May 05Cincinnati, OHWoodward Theater