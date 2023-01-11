Fucked Up release “I Think I Might Be Weird” video

by John Gentile
Fucked Up have released a video for the song "I Think I Might Be Weird." That's off the upcoming One Day album out January 27 via Merge. Fucked Up have also announced tour dates for North America and UK. Big Cheese will be joining them on all UK dates. You can check out the video and dates below.
Fucked Up - I Think I Might Be Weird from Merge Records on Vimeo.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jan. 26
|Calgary, AB
|Big Winter Classic at Broken City
|Jan. 27
|Saskatoon, SK
|Winterruption at Louis’
|Jan. 28
|Edmonton, AB
|Winterruption at Starlite Room
|Mar. 09
|Bristol, UK
|The Fleece
|Mar. 10
|Exeter, UK
|The Cavern
|Mar. 11
|Cardiff, UK
|Clwb Ifor Bach
|Mar. 12
|Sheffield, UK
|The Leadmill 2
|Mar. 13
|Newcastle, UK
|The Cluny
|Mar. 14
|Glasgow, UK
|Room 2
|Mar. 15
|Manchester, UK
|The Deaf Institute
|Mar. 16
|Nottingham, UK
|Bodega Social Club
|Mar. 17
|Brighton, UK
|Patterns
|Mar. 18
|London, UK
|Lafayette
|Apr. 27
|Philadelphia, PA
|Johnny Brendas
|Apr. 28
|New York, NY
|Brooklyn Made
|Apr. 30
|Washington, DC
|Union Stage
|May 01
|Cleveland, OH
|Beachland Ballroom
|May 03
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall
|May 04
|Indianapolis, IN
|Hifi
|May 05
|Cincinnati, OH
|Woodward Theater