The Real McKenzies / The Anti-Queens (Western Canada)

by Tours

The Real McKenzies have announced tour dates for Western Canada for this March. The Anti-Queens will be joining them on all dates. The Real McKenzie’s released their album Songs of the Highlands, Songs of the Sea in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
02-MarVancouver, BCWise Hall
03-MarVictoria, BCWhite Eagle Hall
04-MarKelowna, BCRunaways
05-MarKamloops, BCBlue Grotto
07-MarNelson, BCRoyal
08-MarRossland, BCFlying Steamshovel
09-MarMedicine Hat, ABCasa Amigo
10-MarSaskatoon, SKAmigo's
11-MarWinnipeg, MBBull Dog
12-MarRegina, SKExchange
14-MarLethbridge, ABOwl
15-MarBanff, ABMelissas Missteak
16-MarRevelstoke, ABTraverse
17-MarCalgary, ABDickens
18-MarEdmonton, ABStarlite