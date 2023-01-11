The Real McKenzies have announced tour dates for Western Canada for this March. The Anti-Queens will be joining them on all dates. The Real McKenzie’s released their album Songs of the Highlands, Songs of the Sea in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|02-Mar
|Vancouver, BC
|Wise Hall
|03-Mar
|Victoria, BC
|White Eagle Hall
|04-Mar
|Kelowna, BC
|Runaways
|05-Mar
|Kamloops, BC
|Blue Grotto
|07-Mar
|Nelson, BC
|Royal
|08-Mar
|Rossland, BC
|Flying Steamshovel
|09-Mar
|Medicine Hat, AB
|Casa Amigo
|10-Mar
|Saskatoon, SK
|Amigo's
|11-Mar
|Winnipeg, MB
|Bull Dog
|12-Mar
|Regina, SK
|Exchange
|14-Mar
|Lethbridge, AB
|Owl
|15-Mar
|Banff, AB
|Melissas Missteak
|16-Mar
|Revelstoke, AB
|Traverse
|17-Mar
|Calgary, AB
|Dickens
|18-Mar
|Edmonton, AB
|Starlite