Barstool Preachers announce new album, release “All Turned Blue” video

The Bar Stool Preachers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Above The Static and will be out March 31 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “All Turned Blue”. The Barstool Preachers released Soundtrack To Your Apocalypse in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.