Barstool Preachers announce new album, release “All Turned Blue” video

The Bar Stool Preachers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Above The Static and will be out March 31 via Pure Noise Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “All Turned Blue”. The Barstool Preachers released Soundtrack To Your Apocalypse in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Above The Static Tracklist
1. Call Me On the Way Home
2 Flatlined
3 All Turned Blue
4 Doorstep
5 Never Gonna Happen
6 Laptop
7 Lighthouse Keeper
8 Love The Love
9 Prince Of Nothing
10 Two Dog Night
11 Don’t Die Today
12 Going Forward