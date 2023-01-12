Tianna Esperanza announces album, releases “Lone Child” (feat. Valerie June)

Tianna Esperanza, granddaughter of Paloma McLardy of The Silts and The Raincoats, has announced that she will be releasing a new album. It is called Terror and will be out February 17 via BMG. She has also released a new song called “Lone Child” that features Valerie June. Tianna Esperanza will be touring the US and Canada supporting Mick Flannery in February and released her EP Three Straight Bitches From Hell in 2022. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
Feb. 12Vancouver, BCThe Biltmore
Feb. 14Seattle, WABallard Homestead
Feb. 15Portland, ORRevolution Hall
Feb. 16Mill Valley, CASweetwater Music Hall
Feb. 17Los Angeles, CAHotel Cafe
Feb. 18Boulder, COE-Town
Feb. 19Denver, COSwallow Hill