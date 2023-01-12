Drunktank (Europe)

by Tours

Dutch skatepunkers Drunktank will be playing a few shows in Europe this spring. The band released Return of the Infamous Four in 2019. See below to check out the dates.

DateVenueLocation
Mar 22WarholGroningen, Holland
MAR 23Franken BarBerlin, Germany
MAR 24Bandhaus ErfurtErfurt, Germany
MAR 25Cross ClubPrague, Czech Republic
MAR 26RIFFBudapest, Hungary
MAR 27Coco BarVienna, Austria
MAR 29Music HouseGraz, Austria
MAR 30Rote SonneMunich, Germany
MAR 31TBATBA
APR 01MUZ ClubNürnberg, Germany
APR 02Studio 30Saarbrücken, Germany
APR 09Festerfest BaroegRotterdam, Holland