Dutch skatepunkers Drunktank will be playing a few shows in Europe this spring. The band released Return of the Infamous Four in 2019. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Mar 22
|Warhol
|Groningen, Holland
|MAR 23
|Franken Bar
|Berlin, Germany
|MAR 24
|Bandhaus Erfurt
|Erfurt, Germany
|MAR 25
|Cross Club
|Prague, Czech Republic
|MAR 26
|RIFF
|Budapest, Hungary
|MAR 27
|Coco Bar
|Vienna, Austria
|MAR 29
|Music House
|Graz, Austria
|MAR 30
|Rote Sonne
|Munich, Germany
|MAR 31
|TBA
|TBA
|APR 01
|MUZ Club
|Nürnberg, Germany
|APR 02
|Studio 30
|Saarbrücken, Germany
|APR 09
|Festerfest Baroeg
|Rotterdam, Holland