by John Gentile
Crazy and the Brains are hitting the road on February, headlining a string of shows. They'll be joined by Puzzled Panther, King Strang, and Tetchy on select dates. You can see the gigs below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 10
|Middle East
|Boston
|Feb 15
|Kung fu Necktie
|Philadlephia (with King Strang and Tetchy)
|Feb 16
|St Vitus
|Brooklyn (with King Strang, Puzzled Panther, Tetchy)
|Feb 17
|Photo City Music Hall
|Rochetser, NY (with King Strang)
|Feb 18
|Flat Burger Society
|Pittsfield, Mass (with King Strang)