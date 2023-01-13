The Pomps announce new album, release “Heart Flipper”

by Em Moore
The Pomps, the band made up of Alex Stern (Big D and the Kids Table), Casey Gruttadauria (Doped Up Dollies, Destroy Babylon), Jameson Hollis (The Have Nots), and Zak Kahn (The Sterns), have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Bottom of the Pomps and will be out February 17 via Bad Time Records. The band has also released their new song “Heart Flipper”. The Pomps released Drums & Liars in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Bottom of the Pomps Tracklist
1. Climb Aboard
2. Heart Flipper
3. Liquidator 2023
4. Elite Ennui
5. Rug Pull
6. Temporary States
7. Decent Skin
8. Fire in the Neighborhood
9. Grudges
10. Monarchs
11. Pirate, Totally Relaxed
12. Middle of the Pomps