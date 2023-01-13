Stoop Fest announces first wave lineup

by Festivals & Events

Michigan-based music festival Stoop Fest has announced the first wave of bands for this year. JER, Weakened Friends, Quelle Chris, Chris Farren, Devon Kay and The Solutions, Evan Greer, Hit Like A Girl, J Navarro and The Traitors, Stop The Presses, and Teenage Halloween are among the bands announced. Stoop Fest will take place April 21-22 in Lansing, Michigan. Check out the lineup in full below.

Stoop Fest First Wave Lineup

JER

Weakened Friends

Quelle Chris

Brook Pridemore

Chris Farren

Devon Kay and The Solutions

Evan Greer

Grey Matter

Gully Boys

HappyHappy

Hit Like A Girl

J Navarro and The Traitors

Looming

Lung

Mega Ran

Pinkqueeze

Rent Strike

Rodeo Boys

Runaway Brother

She/Her/Hers

Stop The Presses

Thelma and The Sleaze

Teenage Halloween

Attack of The…

Burn Maralago

A Day Without Love

Frida Kill

Furillostar

Get Tuff

Justin Arena

The Last Arizona

LVRS

Molly O’Malley

Panic Bomb

Potion Seller

Red Tank!

Riot Course

Sledgemaze