Michigan-based music festival Stoop Fest has announced the first wave of bands for this year. JER, Weakened Friends, Quelle Chris, Chris Farren, Devon Kay and The Solutions, Evan Greer, Hit Like A Girl, J Navarro and The Traitors, Stop The Presses, and Teenage Halloween are among the bands announced. Stoop Fest will take place April 21-22 in Lansing, Michigan. Check out the lineup in full below.
Stoop Fest First Wave Lineup
JER
Weakened Friends
Quelle Chris
Brook Pridemore
Chris Farren
Devon Kay and The Solutions
Evan Greer
Grey Matter
Gully Boys
HappyHappy
Hit Like A Girl
J Navarro and The Traitors
Looming
Lung
Mega Ran
Pinkqueeze
Rent Strike
Rodeo Boys
Runaway Brother
She/Her/Hers
Stop The Presses
Thelma and The Sleaze
Teenage Halloween
Attack of The…
Burn Maralago
A Day Without Love
Frida Kill
Furillostar
Get Tuff
Justin Arena
The Last Arizona
LVRS
Molly O’Malley
Panic Bomb
Potion Seller
Red Tank!
Riot Course
Sledgemaze