SPI Fest, the festival put on my Ska Punk International, has announced its lineup for this year. Tsunami Bomb, The Toasters, Flying Racoon Suit, Sad Snack, Joystick, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, and Megawave Infinity are among the bands announced. The festival will take place March 10-11 at the Flamingo Cantina in Austin, Texas. Check out the full lineup below.
SPI Fest 2023 Lineup
Tsunami Bomb
The Toasters
The Littlest Man Band
Wicked Bears
Louser
Flying Raccoon Suit
Joystick
Hans Gruber and The Die Hards
Young Costello
Sad Snack
Checked Past the Ska’d Cast
Los Kurds
Plastic Presidents
Simple Minded Symphony
Take Today
Megawatt Infinity
Joker’s Republic
Flip and the Combined Effort
Holy Schnikes
Los Ocupados
Madeline
The Skajects