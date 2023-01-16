Tsunami Bomb, The Toaster, Flying Raccoon Suit, more to play SPI Fest

by Festivals & Events

SPI Fest, the festival put on my Ska Punk International, has announced its lineup for this year. Tsunami Bomb, The Toasters, Flying Racoon Suit, Sad Snack, Joystick, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, and Megawave Infinity are among the bands announced. The festival will take place March 10-11 at the Flamingo Cantina in Austin, Texas. Check out the full lineup below.

SPI Fest 2023 Lineup

Tsunami Bomb

The Toasters

The Littlest Man Band

Wicked Bears

Louser

Flying Raccoon Suit

Joystick

Hans Gruber and The Die Hards

Young Costello

Sad Snack

Checked Past the Ska’d Cast

Los Kurds

Plastic Presidents

Simple Minded Symphony

Take Today

Megawatt Infinity

Joker’s Republic

Flip and the Combined Effort

Holy Schnikes

Los Ocupados

Madeline

The Skajects