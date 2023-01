11 hours ago by Em Moore

Matty Grace of Cluttered, Future Girls, G.R.O.S.S. has surprise-released a new two-song EP. It is called Start. Stop. Repeat. and features Dylan Mombourquette of Cluttered on drums. “Voice Inside My Head” is a reworking of a Fat Stupids song and “Mouthful” is a new song. The EP is available on Bandcamp now and will be out on streaming services in February. Matty Grace released her solo EPs Winter Trash and I Was A Fat Stupid in 2022. Check out the EP below.