Scarlet Street / Village Elder (US)
by Tours

Scarlet Street have announced tour dates for the Midwestern US for this March. Village Elder will be joining them on all dates. Scarlet Street will be releasing their self-titled album on February 24 and released their EP I Can’t Tell If I’m Insane or Brilliant in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 25Southgate House RevivalCincinnati, OH (without Village Elder)
Mar 07PlatypusSt. Louis, MO
Mar 08Lefty’sDes Moines, IA
Mar 09The TreasurySt. Paul, MN
Mar 10The RigbyMadison, WI
Mar 11Kitchen 17Chicago, IL
Mar 12Melody InnIndianapolis, IN