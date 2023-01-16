Scarlet Street have announced tour dates for the Midwestern US for this March. Village Elder will be joining them on all dates. Scarlet Street will be releasing their self-titled album on February 24 and released their EP I Can’t Tell If I’m Insane or Brilliant in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 25
|Southgate House Revival
|Cincinnati, OH (without Village Elder)
|Mar 07
|Platypus
|St. Louis, MO
|Mar 08
|Lefty’s
|Des Moines, IA
|Mar 09
|The Treasury
|St. Paul, MN
|Mar 10
|The Rigby
|Madison, WI
|Mar 11
|Kitchen 17
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 12
|Melody Inn
|Indianapolis, IN