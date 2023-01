, Posted by 9 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Punk Rock Bowling has announced the first club show for this year. The Avengers, The Vibrators, The Venomous Pinks, Some Kind of Nightmare, and Unit F will be playing at the Backstage Bar and Billiards in Downtown Las Vegas on May 26. Punk Rock Bowling will take place May 26-29 in Downtown Las Vegas.