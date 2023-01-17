Sleaford Mods announce new album, release “UK Grim” video

Sleaford Mods
Sleaford Mods have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called UK Grim and will be out March 10 via Rough Trade. The band has also released a video for the title track that was created by Cold War Steve. Sleaford Mods released their album Spare Ribs in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

UK Grim Tracklist

UK GRIM

D.I.Why

Force 10 From Navarone

Tilldipper

On The Ground

Rightwing Beast

Smash Each Other Up

Don

So Trendy

I Claudius

Pit2Pit

Apart From You

Tory Kong

Rhythms Of Class