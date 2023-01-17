Sleaford Mods announce new album, release “UK Grim” video

by Em Moore
Sleaford Mods have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called UK Grim and will be out March 10 via Rough Trade. The band has also released a video for the title track that was created by Cold War Steve. Sleaford Mods released their album Spare Ribs in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
UK Grim Tracklist
UK GRIM
D.I.Why
Force 10 From Navarone
Tilldipper
On The Ground
Rightwing Beast
Smash Each Other Up
Don
So Trendy
I Claudius
Pit2Pit
Apart From You
Tory Kong
Rhythms Of Class