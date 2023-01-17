Full of Hell and Primitive Man to release album together, share “Rubble Home”

Full of Hell and Primitive Man have announced that they will be releasing an album together. It is called Suffocating Hallucination and will be out March 3 via Closed Casket Activities. The album was produced, engineered, and mixed by Andy Nelson and was mastered by Arthur Rizk. The first single called “Rubble Home” has also been released. Full of Hell released their EP Aurora Leaking From An Open Wound in 2022 and their album Garden of Burning Apparitions in 2021. Primitive Man released their EP Insurmountable in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.