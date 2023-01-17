High Vis have announced North American tour dates for this April. This will be their first tour in the US and Canada and tickets will go on sale on January 20. They have also released a video that was directed by Jonah West, for their song “Trauma Bonds”. The song is off their album Blending which was released in 2022. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 01
|Brooklyn, NY
|Saint Vitus
|Apr 02
|Boston, MA
|Hardcore Stadium
|Apr 03
|Montreal, QC
|L'esco
|Apr 04
|Toronto, ON
|Velvet Underground
|Apr 06
|Chicago, IL
|Cobra Lounge
|Apr 07
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Funhouse
|Apr 08
|Richmond, VA
|Canal Club
|Apr 09
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat's Cradle
|Apr 10
|Atlanta, GA
|Earl
|Apr 11
|Nashville, TN
|DRKMTTR
|Apr 13
|Washington, DC
|DC9
|Apr 15
|Philadelphia, PA
|Foto Club