High Vis announce US & Canada tour, release “Trauma Bonds” video

High Vis
by Tours

High Vis have announced North American tour dates for this April. This will be their first tour in the US and Canada and tickets will go on sale on January 20. They have also released a video that was directed by Jonah West, for their song “Trauma Bonds”. The song is off their album Blending which was released in 2022. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateCityVenue
Apr 01Brooklyn, NYSaint Vitus 
Apr 02Boston, MAHardcore Stadium 
Apr 03Montreal, QCL'esco 
Apr 04Toronto, ONVelvet Underground
 Apr 06Chicago, ILCobra Lounge  
Apr 07Pittsburgh, PAFunhouse
 Apr 08Richmond, VACanal Club  
Apr 09Carrboro, NCCat's Cradle  
Apr 10Atlanta, GAEarl  
Apr 11Nashville, TNDRKMTTR
 Apr 13Washington, DCDC9  
Apr 15Philadelphia, PAFoto Club