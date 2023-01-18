New Pagans: “There We Are John”

by Em Moore
Irish indie-punks New Pagans have released a new song. It is called “There We Are John” and is off their upcoming album Making Circles of Our Own which will be out February 17 via Big Scary Monsters. New Pagans will be touring the UK in March and released The Seed The Vessel The Roots and All in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 07
|Broadcast
|Glasgow, UK
|Mar 08
|Zerox
|Newcastle, UK
|Mar 09
|Gullivers
|Manchester, UK
|Mar 11
|Boston Music Room
|London, UK
|Mar 14
|The Bodega
|Nottingham, UK
|Mar 15
|EBGBs
|Liverpool. UK