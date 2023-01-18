New Pagans: “There We Are John”

Irish indie-punks New Pagans have released a new song. It is called “There We Are John” and is off their upcoming album Making Circles of Our Own which will be out February 17 via Big Scary Monsters. New Pagans will be touring the UK in March and released The Seed The Vessel The Roots and All in 2021. Check out the song and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 07BroadcastGlasgow, UK
Mar 08ZeroxNewcastle, UK
Mar 09GulliversManchester, UK
Mar 11Boston Music RoomLondon, UK
Mar 14The BodegaNottingham, UK
Mar 15EBGBsLiverpool. UK