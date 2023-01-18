Dave Hause announces new album, releases “Hazard Lights”

by Em Moore
Dave Hause has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Drive It Like It’s Stolen and will be out April 28 via Blood Harmony Records / Soundly Music. The first single called “Hazard Lights” has also been released. Dave Hause released a handful of live albums in 2022 and released his album Blood Harmony in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Drive It Like It’s Stolen Tracklist
Cheap Seats (New Years Day, NYC, 2042)
Pedal Down
Damn Personal
Low
chainsaweyes
Hazard Lights
Drive It Like It’s Stolen
lashingout
Tarnish
The Vulture