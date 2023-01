Dave Hause announces new album, releases “Hazard Lights”

14 hours ago by Em Moore

Dave Hause has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Drive It Like It’s Stolen and will be out April 28 via Blood Harmony Records / Soundly Music. The first single called “Hazard Lights” has also been released. Dave Hause released a handful of live albums in 2022 and released his album Blood Harmony in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.