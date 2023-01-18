Dave Hause announces new album, releases “Hazard Lights”

Dave Hause
by

Dave Hause has announced that he will be releasing a new album. It is called Drive It Like It’s Stolen and will be out April 28 via Blood Harmony Records / Soundly Music. The first single called “Hazard Lights” has also been released. Dave Hause released a handful of live albums in 2022 and released his album Blood Harmony in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Drive It Like It’s Stolen Tracklist

Cheap Seats (New Years Day, NYC, 2042)

Pedal Down

Damn Personal

Low

chainsaweyes

Hazard Lights

Drive It Like It’s Stolen

lashingout

Tarnish

The Vulture