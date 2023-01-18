Worriers to release new album, share “Pollen In The Air” video

Worriers have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Warm Blanket and will be out April 7 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Atom Willard plays drums on the album. A video for their first single “Pollen In The Air” which was co-written with Dim Wizard aka David Combs of Bad Moves. The video was directed, edited, and animated by Lauren Denitzio. Worriers released their Old Friends EP in 2021 and their album You or Someone You Know in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.