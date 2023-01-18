Check out the new album by darkwave/industrial/anarcho icon Scott Crow!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new album by Scott Crow!

Crow has spent decades in the dark and avant-garde, with his prjoects Lesson Seven and Audio Assault. (He's also a renown anarchist author that has had a lot of book put out by PM Press, including Black Flags and Windmills.

His new record, which is first ever solo album, is called Of Everything…and Nothing and it features Crow taking his diverse body of work and combining it into one, monolithic statement. The record has traditional industrial, classic darkwave, as well as a LOT of avant-garde experimentation and concepts that build off of and warp classic genres. It also finds Crow working with a lot of collaborators, including Chris Hanna (Propagandhi), Thor Harris (Swans, Thor & Friends), Sole and DJ Pain 1, and a lot more.

Speaking to Punknews, Crow said, "Of Everything…and Nothing is a culmination of my recent collaborations, and guest appearances, with other artists and producers spanning 2016 through to the present including Dead Voices On Air, Televangel (formerly of the production team Blue Sky Black Death), Mark Pistel (Consolidated, Hercules and Love Affair) and Energy Fools."

You can check out the album below, right now!