The HIRS Collective have released a video for their new song “Trust The Process” that features Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance and Rosie Richeson of Night Witch. The song is off their upcoming album We’re Still Here which will be out March 24 via Get Better Records. The HIRS Collective also announced a spring tour for the US. They released The Third 100 Songs in 2021. Check out the video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 24
|Pie Shop
|Washington, DC
|Mar 25
|Crayola House
|Harrisonburg, VA
|Mar 26
|Fallout
|Richmond, VA
|Mar 27
|TBA
|TBA
|Mar 28
|Monstercade
|Winston-Salem, NC
|Mar 29
|The Odd
|Asheville, NC
|Mar 30
|Flicker Bar
|Athens, GA
|Mar 31
|Lodge of Sorrow
|Savannah, GA
|Apr 01
|Will’s Pub
|Orlando, FL
|Apr 02
|Gramps
|Miami, FL
|Apr 03
|Crowbar
|Tampa, FL
|Apr 04
|The Handlebar
|Pensacola, FL
|Apr 05
|Spring Street Firehouse
|Birmingham, AL
|Apr 06
|DRKMTTR
|Nashville, TN
|Apr 07
|The Hi Tone / 412 Room
|Memphis, TN
|Apr 08
|The Goat
|New Orleans, LA
|Apr 09
|TBA
|Houston, TX
|Apr 10
|Three Links
|Dallas, TX
|Apr 11
|The Sanctuary
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Apr 12
|Whittler Bar
|Tulsa, OK
|Apr 13
|TBA
|TBA
|Apr 14
|Moonlight Lounge
|Albuquerque, NM
|Apr 15
|Yucca Tap Room
|Tempe, AZ
|Apr 16
|Til-Two Club
|San Diego, CA
|Apr 17
|Slipper Clutch
|Los Angeles, CA
|Apr 18
|The Griffin
|Las Vegas, NV
|Apr 19
|TBA
|Fresno, CA
|Apr 20
|Stork Club
|Oakland, CA
|Apr 21
|Siren’s Song Tavern
|Eureka, CA
|Apr 22
|Sam Bond’s Garage
|Eugene, OR
|Apr 23
|The High Water Mark
|Portland, OR
|Apr 24
|The Funhouse
|Seattle, WA
|Apr 25
|The Big Dipper
|Spokane, WA
|Apr 26
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|Apr 27
|The DLC
|Salt Lake CIty, UT
|Apr 28
|Seventh Circle
|Denver, CO
|Apr 29
|Stray Cat Film Center
|Kansas City, MO
|Apr 30
|Teehee’s Comedy Club
|Des Moines, IA
|May 01
|TBA
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 02
|Communicatiton
|Madison, WI
|May 03
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, Wi
|May 04
|Reggies / Music Joint
|Chicago, IL
|May 05
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|May 06
|Southwest VooDoo House
|Detroit, MI
|May 07
|No Class
|Cleveland, OH
|May 08
|Preserving Underground
|Pittsburgh, PA
|May 09
|The Bug Jar
|Rochester, NY
|May 10
|Mayday
|Providence, RI
|May 11
|Sun Tiki Studios
|Portland, ME
|May 12
|O’Briens
|Boston, MA
|May 13
|TV Eye
|Brooklyn, NY