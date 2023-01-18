HIRS Collective releases “Trust The Process” (feat. Frank Iero, Rosie Richeson), announces US tour

The HIRS Collective
by Tours

The HIRS Collective have released a video for their new song “Trust The Process” that features Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance and Rosie Richeson of Night Witch. The song is off their upcoming album We’re Still Here which will be out March 24 via Get Better Records. The HIRS Collective also announced a spring tour for the US. They released The Third 100 Songs in 2021. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 24Pie ShopWashington, DC
Mar 25Crayola HouseHarrisonburg, VA
Mar 26FalloutRichmond, VA
Mar 27TBATBA
Mar 28MonstercadeWinston-Salem, NC
Mar 29The OddAsheville, NC
Mar 30Flicker BarAthens, GA
Mar 31Lodge of SorrowSavannah, GA
Apr 01Will’s PubOrlando, FL
Apr 02GrampsMiami, FL
Apr 03CrowbarTampa, FL
Apr 04The HandlebarPensacola, FL
Apr 05Spring Street FirehouseBirmingham, AL
Apr 06DRKMTTRNashville, TN
Apr 07The Hi Tone / 412 RoomMemphis, TN
Apr 08The GoatNew Orleans, LA
Apr 09TBAHouston, TX
Apr 10Three LinksDallas, TX
Apr 11The SanctuaryOklahoma City, OK
Apr 12Whittler BarTulsa, OK
Apr 13TBATBA
Apr 14Moonlight LoungeAlbuquerque, NM
Apr 15Yucca Tap RoomTempe, AZ
Apr 16Til-Two ClubSan Diego, CA
Apr 17Slipper ClutchLos Angeles, CA
Apr 18The GriffinLas Vegas, NV
Apr 19TBAFresno, CA
Apr 20Stork ClubOakland, CA
Apr 21Siren’s Song TavernEureka, CA
Apr 22Sam Bond’s GarageEugene, OR
Apr 23The High Water MarkPortland, OR
Apr 24The FunhouseSeattle, WA
Apr 25The Big DipperSpokane, WA
Apr 26The ShredderBoise, ID
Apr 27The DLCSalt Lake CIty, UT
Apr 28Seventh CircleDenver, CO
Apr 29Stray Cat Film CenterKansas City, MO
Apr 30Teehee’s Comedy ClubDes Moines, IA
May 01TBAMinneapolis, MN
May 02CommunicatitonMadison, WI
May 03X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, Wi
May 04Reggies / Music JointChicago, IL
May 05Big Room BarColumbus, OH
May 06Southwest VooDoo HouseDetroit, MI
May 07No ClassCleveland, OH
May 08Preserving UndergroundPittsburgh, PA
May 09The Bug JarRochester, NY
May 10MaydayProvidence, RI
May 11Sun Tiki StudiosPortland, ME
May 12O’BriensBoston, MA
May 13TV EyeBrooklyn, NY