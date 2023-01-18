The HIRS Collective have released a video for their new song “Trust The Process” that features Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance and Rosie Richeson of Night Witch. The song is off their upcoming album We’re Still Here which will be out March 24 via Get Better Records. The HIRS Collective also announced a spring tour for the US. They released The Third 100 Songs in 2021. Check out the video and tour dates below.