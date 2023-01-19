Sad Summer Fest announces lineup and dates (US)

by Festivals & Events

Sad Summer Fest have announced its lineup and dates for this year. Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Pvris, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Andrew McMahon and The Wilderness, Head Automatica, L.S. Dunes, Motion City Soundtrack, Cliffdiver, Daisy Grenade, and Sincere Engineer will be playing the festival. Sad Summer will be traveling around the US in July. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 06Daily’s PlaceJacksonville, FL
Jul 07Coachman ParkClearwater, FL
Jul 08Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAlpharetta, GA
Jul 11Atlantic Union Bank PavilionPortsmouth, VA
Jul 12Pier Six PavilionBaltimore, MD
Jul 14PNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdel, NJ
Jul 15Skyline Stage at the MannPhiladelphia, PA
Jul 16Leader Bank PavilionBoston, MA
Jul 18Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom HillSterling Heights, MI
Jul 19The ICON Festival Stage at Smale ParkCincinnati, OH
Jul 21Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandChicago, IL
Jul 22TCU Amphitheater at White River State ParkIndianapolis, IN
Jul 23Ascend AmphitheaterNashville, TN
Jul 25The Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrving, TX
Jul 26Germania Insurance AmphitheaterAustin, TX
Jul 29FivePoint AmphitheatreIrvine, CA