Sad Summer Fest have announced its lineup and dates for this year. Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Pvris, Hot Mulligan, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Andrew McMahon and The Wilderness, Head Automatica, L.S. Dunes, Motion City Soundtrack, Cliffdiver, Daisy Grenade, and Sincere Engineer will be playing the festival. Sad Summer will be traveling around the US in July. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 06
|Daily’s Place
|Jacksonville, FL
|Jul 07
|Coachman Park
|Clearwater, FL
|Jul 08
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Alpharetta, GA
|Jul 11
|Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
|Portsmouth, VA
|Jul 12
|Pier Six Pavilion
|Baltimore, MD
|Jul 14
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Holmdel, NJ
|Jul 15
|Skyline Stage at the Mann
|Philadelphia, PA
|Jul 16
|Leader Bank Pavilion
|Boston, MA
|Jul 18
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|Sterling Heights, MI
|Jul 19
|The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
|Cincinnati, OH
|Jul 21
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 22
|TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
|Indianapolis, IN
|Jul 23
|Ascend Amphitheater
|Nashville, TN
|Jul 25
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Irving, TX
|Jul 26
|Germania Insurance Amphitheater
|Austin, TX
|Jul 29
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Irvine, CA