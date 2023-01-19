L7, Mannequin Pussy, Pussy Riot, more to play Belltown Bloom

by Festivals & Events

Seattle-based music festival Belltown Bloom has announced its lineup for this year. L7, Mannequin Pussy, Pussy Riot, Skating Polly, Thunderpussy are among the bands playing. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Belltown Bloom will take place May 5 & 6 at The Crocodile in Seattle, Washington.

Belltown Bloom 2023 Lineup

L7

Pussy Riot

Mannequin Pussy

Thunderpussy

Zella Day

Skating Polly

Pearl and The Oysters

Thelma and The Sleaze

Ayleen Valentine

Vicky Farewell

La Fonda

Prom Queen

Tezatalks

Aline and Wes

Ancient Pools

Byland

Cat Valley

Cherry Ferrari

Coral Grief

Day Soul Exquisite

Drea and The Marilyns

Flesh Produce

Foanboy

Jaiden Grayson

Kelsey Sprague

Kylie Rowland

Lara Lavi

Lily Wecks

Lotus Thevibe

Medeijm

Mold Mom

Mt Fog

Nada Rosa

Prismia

Race to the Light

Rub

Samara Lennoxx

Terra Nobody

Thavoron

Vanilla Abstract

Zookraught