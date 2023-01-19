Seattle-based music festival Belltown Bloom has announced its lineup for this year. L7, Mannequin Pussy, Pussy Riot, Skating Polly, Thunderpussy are among the bands playing. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Belltown Bloom will take place May 5 & 6 at The Crocodile in Seattle, Washington.
Belltown Bloom 2023 Lineup
L7
Pussy Riot
Mannequin Pussy
Thunderpussy
Zella Day
Skating Polly
Pearl and The Oysters
Thelma and The Sleaze
Ayleen Valentine
Vicky Farewell
La Fonda
Prom Queen
Tezatalks
Aline and Wes
Ancient Pools
Byland
Cat Valley
Cherry Ferrari
Coral Grief
Day Soul Exquisite
Drea and The Marilyns
Flesh Produce
Foanboy
Jaiden Grayson
Kelsey Sprague
Kylie Rowland
Lara Lavi
Lily Wecks
Lotus Thevibe
Medeijm
Mold Mom
Mt Fog
Nada Rosa
Prismia
Race to the Light
Rub
Samara Lennoxx
Terra Nobody
Thavoron
Vanilla Abstract
Zookraught