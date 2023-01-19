Comeback Kid announce shows for Mexico and El Salvador

by Em Moore
Comeback Kid have announced tour dates for Mexico and El Salvador for February. Foreign Pain and Unoauno will be joining them on select dates. Comeback Kid are currently on tour in Australia and released their album Heavy Steps in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Feb 22
|El Palmar
|Merida, MX
|Feb 23
|Cafe Iguana
|Monterrey, MX
|w/Foreign Pain, Unoauno
|Feb 24
|Foro Veintiocho
|Mexico City, MX
|w/Foreign Pain, Unoauno
|Feb 25
|Estudio Diana
|Guadalajara, MX
|w/Foreign Pain, Unoauno
|Feb 26
|Juan Parrilla
|San Salvador, SV
|w/Foreign Pain