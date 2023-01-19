Comeback Kid announce shows for Mexico and El Salvador

Comeback Kid have announced tour dates for Mexico and El Salvador for February. Foreign Pain and Unoauno will be joining them on select dates. Comeback Kid are currently on tour in Australia and released their album Heavy Steps in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Feb 22El PalmarMerida, MX
Feb 23Cafe IguanaMonterrey, MXw/Foreign Pain, Unoauno
Feb 24Foro VeintiochoMexico City, MXw/Foreign Pain, Unoauno
Feb 25Estudio DianaGuadalajara, MXw/Foreign Pain, Unoauno
Feb 26Juan ParrillaSan Salvador, SVw/Foreign Pain