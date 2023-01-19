Single Mothers / Chastity / Botfly (Eastern Canada)

by Tours

Single Mothers have announced dates for Eastern Canada for this March. Chastity will be joining them on all dates and Botfly will be joining them on selected dates. Single Mothers released their album Everything You Need in 2022 and we talked with Drew Thomson about it last year (check out the interview here!). Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 09OnyxGuelph, ONw/Chastity
Mar 10Doors PubHamilton, ONw/Chastity
Mar 11WarehouseSt. Catharines, ONw/Chastity
Mar 12ErbenPeterborough, ONw/Chastity
Mar 13The MansionKingston, ONw/Chastity, Botfly
Mar 14L’AntiQuebec City, QCw/Chastity, Botfly
Mar 16The CapFredericton, NBw/Chastity, Botfly
Mar 17XerozMoncton, NBw/Chastity, Botfly
Mar 18Gus’ PubHalifax, NSw/Chastity, Botfly
Mar 19UndergoundRimouski, QCw/Chastity