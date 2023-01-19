Single Mothers have announced dates for Eastern Canada for this March. Chastity will be joining them on all dates and Botfly will be joining them on selected dates. Single Mothers released their album Everything You Need in 2022 and we talked with Drew Thomson about it last year (check out the interview here!). Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 09
|Onyx
|Guelph, ON
|w/Chastity
|Mar 10
|Doors Pub
|Hamilton, ON
|w/Chastity
|Mar 11
|Warehouse
|St. Catharines, ON
|w/Chastity
|Mar 12
|Erben
|Peterborough, ON
|w/Chastity
|Mar 13
|The Mansion
|Kingston, ON
|w/Chastity, Botfly
|Mar 14
|L’Anti
|Quebec City, QC
|w/Chastity, Botfly
|Mar 16
|The Cap
|Fredericton, NB
|w/Chastity, Botfly
|Mar 17
|Xeroz
|Moncton, NB
|w/Chastity, Botfly
|Mar 18
|Gus’ Pub
|Halifax, NS
|w/Chastity, Botfly
|Mar 19
|Undergound
|Rimouski, QC
|w/Chastity