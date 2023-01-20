The Van Pelt announce first new album in 26 years, release “Punk House” video

The Van Pelt have announced that they will be releasing their first album in 26 years. It is called Artisans & Merchants and will be out March 17 via Spartan Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Punk House”. The Van Pelt released their album Sultans of Sentiment in 1997 and their collection of unreleased tracks Imaginary Third in 2014. Check out the video and tracklist below.