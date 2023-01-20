Meet Me @ The Altar announce debut album, perform “Say It (To My Face)” on Colbert

Meet Me @ The Altar have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. The album is called Past // Present // Future and will be out March 10 via Fueled By Ramen Records. The band made this announcement on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night before they performed their single “Say It (To My Face)” (which was released in September 2021). Meet Me @ The Altar will be touring North America on their first headlining tour starting in March and released their EP Model Citizen in 2021. Check out the video below.